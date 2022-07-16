Explore Midgard in Style with LEGO's New 3-in-1 Viking Ship Set

LEGO has unveiled their newest 3-in-1 LEGO Creator set with the Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent. New adventures await Midgard as master builders have three sets to choose from. The set features four Vikings with endless possibilities starting with the Viking Ship as they sail across the sea. The ship features eight shields, a ballista stud shooter, and a sea serpent to make their journey a little difficult. The second set is a Viking House that features brick build animals with a dragon and cow. The house's roof does come off, showcasing the relaxing off-time of these Vikings in-between Nordic adventures.

Last but not least, our Viking adventures are taking on the massive Nordic wolf Fenris with the final set. The Viking setting has always been fascinating, and this set is pretty sweet, giving builders three adventures to choose from. Each Viking mini figure is nicely crafted with unique accessories and Wesson to help them on their journey. The 3-in-1 Viking Ship Set from LEGO Creator is priced at $119.99, and pre-orders are set to arrive in August 2022. Pre-orders are not live, but fans will find the product right here for the upcoming release.

"Kids aged 9+ can role-play exhilarating action with this LEGO® Creator 3in1 Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent (31132) building set. It includes a traditional Viking Ship model adorned with 8 shields, a ballista stud shooter, a brick-built cow and 2 brick-built ravens, as well as a posable Midgard sea serpent so kids can play out fun scenes."

"LEGO fans will be thrilled to build 3 different Viking toys with this action-packed 3in1 set. They can build a Viking Ship with a Midgard Serpent, a Viking house with a dragon, and a brick-built cow or a Fenris wolf next to a tree with hidden jewels. Each build comes with 4 minifigures. LEGO Creator 3in1 gives kids all they need to enjoy countless hours of fun with 3 different models to build in every set! Each detailed model can also be taken apart and rebuilt into whatever they dream up. Choose from an amazing range of 3in1 sets, including ships, houses and submarines."

Kids will love this LEGO® Creator 3in1 Viking Ship and Midgard Serpent (31132) set, with a Viking Ship, a Viking house and a Fenris wolf toy

Unlimited play options – Kids can choose their Viking adventure: a Ship battling a fearsome serpent, a house with a dragon, or a Nordic wolf clashing with our heroes

Highly posable models – The Midgard Serpent toy has a posable head, tail, body, jaw and fins, and the wolf toy has a posable neck, jaw and legs to help kids play out fast-moving action

Packed with features – The ship is adorned with 8 shields and includes a ballista stud shooter, a brick-built cow and 2 brick-built ravens, while the roof of the house can be removed

The playset comes with 4 minifigures armed with weapons to play out stories with either the ship, house or wolf toy

A rewarding build – This 1,192-piece building set lets kids aged 9 and up enjoy a rewarding building experience withfriends or parents

Display item – Measuring over 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 16.5 in. (42 cm) long and 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide, the ship model makes a fun display item in kids' bedrooms