Fate/Grand Order's Mecha Eli-chan Comes to Life with Good Smile

There are so many anime and Japanese collectibles out there is it sometimes hard to sift through them. However, sometimes someone pops out and piques some interest enough to truly be something special with this new collectible coming to us from the hit free-to-play Japanese mobile game Fate/Grand Order. This mobile game has turn-based combat where the user plays teh role of a "Master", to summon and command entities known as "Servants" to destroy a wide variety of enemies. Fate/ Grand Order does feature a story through visual novel format with each Servant's story getting further explored. The Steel Demoness comes to life this time as Good Smile Company reveals their complete action figure of the Alter Ego class Servant Mecha Eli-chan!

This Fate/ Grand Order figure is loaded with some incredible detail that features a metallic shine and a massive set of articulation. Mecha Eli-chan's designs come right out of the mobile game and bring her to the 3D world like ever before. She will features three swappable faceplates, battle effects, display rods, as well as attachable equipment to the Steel Demoness. Her equipment will also form her Steel Demon Dragon Wyvern, even adding more display options for fans' collections. The Fate/ Grand Order Mecha Eli-chan HAGANE WORKS figure is priced at $247.99, is set for August 2022, and pre-orders are live now and here.

"Steel Demoness, heading out. I show no mercy to enemy intruders." From the popular smartphone game "Fate/Grand Order" comes a HAGANE WORKS alloy complete action figure of the Alter Ego class servant Mecha Eli-chan! The specially designed joints feature a wide range of articulation, allowing for perfect action figure posing while maintaining the original character's clean, beautiful proportions."

"Four interchangeable face plates including a standard face, a shouting face, a blushing face and a beam face are included. Additionally, various equipment parts and effect parts are included to recreate action-packed battles from the game. As a HAGANE WORKS action figure original feature, her equipment parts can be combined in order to create the Steel Demon Dragon Wyvern! Be sure to add her to your collection!"