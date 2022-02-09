Final Star Wars Bad Batch Pre-orders Arrive Tomorrow from Hasbro

Star Wars collectors have it quite rough out there with a terrible system provided to us from Hasbro. The supposed "better pre-order experience" involves the items never going live on time; they sell out instantly and never come out. One of the biggest new issues is one of the upcoming waves of Star Wars: The Black Series figures are already being found in Target stores. None of these figures have pre-orders yet, so it is pretty odd and super annoying that they're already popping up. However, do not freight Hasbro has announced that pre-orders for this new wave of figures are set to go live tomorrow, with all of them set to release in Spring 2023. That is right, the figures being found in store in February 2022 are not expected to get into pre-ordered collectors' hands until 2023.

This wave of Star Wars: The Black Series consists of the final members from The Bad Batch with Omega and Echo. We are also seeing pre-orders for new The Mandalorian figures with Death Watch Mandalorian, the Client, and Ahsoka Tano. Each figure is one that fans have been waiting on for quite some time, and I am sure shipping delays have not helped. It is very sad that Hasbro can not keep the release date correct as it is silly to see these figures on shelves, but set for an early 2023 release. Whether you want to hit up your local Target to see if you're lucky, pre-orders for the long awaited wave arrive tomorrow (Feb. 10) at 1 PM EST here, here, and here. Be sure to get yours while you can, as most Star Wars figures never see shelves longer than a couple of hours. Good luck.

"Previously revealed, but still just as exciting! Check out the Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Tano, Omega (Kamino), Echo, The Client, and Death Watch Mandalorian! Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse beginning February 10th at 1:00pm ET!"