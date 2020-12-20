Fire Force Captain Shinmon Benimaru Brings the Heat To Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya has announced another Fire Force member is joining their ARTFX J statue series. This time the captain of the Special Fire Force Company 7 and the strongest fire officer Shinmon Benimaru ready for action. His statue shows him wielding his signature weapon, the matoi, as he stands on top of a fiery base. His sculpt perfectly depicts the Fire Force character right out of the anime and even glows when placed under a black light. This glowing blacklight recipe is not unique to the Fire Force Statue series, but it definitely will enhance any display that you put Shinmon Benimaru on. Kotobukiya gives fans a secondary head if you order directly from them, allowing Fire Force fans to display Shinmon Benimaru with a happy expression.

The Fire Force anime has been picking up quite a lot of heat lately. This is not a bad thing as fans have been captivated with not only the story, the characters, but the great action-packed scenes. Fans of the series will not want to miss out on adding Shinmon Benimaru to their growing anime collection. The Fire Force ARTFX J Shinmon Benimaru Statue with the bonus part from Kotobukiya will be priced at $149.99. He is expected to ship out in July 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Forget to add other members of the Fire team like Shinra and Tamaki to your collection as well.

"From the hit TV anime based on Atsushi Okubo's manga series that has sold over 12 million copies worldwide, Fire Force, the captain of the Special Fire Force Company 7 and the "strongest Fire Officer," Shinmon Benimaru, joins the Kotobukiya ARTFX J statue series! This detailed sculpt is inspired by the scene where Shinmon displays his high mobility using his Ignition Ability to stand in the way of an enemy.

The part of the base that is designed after Benimaru's signature weapon, the matoi, is sculpted using clear material. In addition to the intense sculpt of the base, the fluttering streamers of the matoi that Shinmon grips in his left hand further adds to the sheer volume of this figure. The eyes and the flames on the base have been painted with fluorescent paint which glows when shined with a blacklight."