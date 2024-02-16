Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: First 4 Figures, knuckles, sonic the hedgehog

First 4 Figures Debuts New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Statue with Knuckles

The power of Knuckles comes to life as First 4 Figures debuts their latest statue from the sequel film featuring the echidna warrior

Article Summary First 4 Figures unveils an 11.8" statue of Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Limited edition Knuckles statue features LED eyes and fists, priced at $345.

Collectible inspired by the final battle with Dr. Robotnik in the sequel film.

Exclusive Edition includes animated LEDs and energy streaks around Knuckles' hands.

Prepare to embark on a thrilling adventure as Knuckles, the iconic echidna warrior from the live-action sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Not only is Knuckles getting his very own 6-Part TV series, but he is now getting a new statue from First 4 Figures! Standing at 11.8" tall and proud, this formidable guardian of the Chaos Emeralds is ready to take down Sonic and Tails. A lot of intricate sculpted detail is featured here, and it brings power and his rugged charm to vivid life.

This First 4 Figures statue is inspired by the ending sequence of the film, with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles teaming up to take down Dr. Robotnik. Sonic the Hedgehog fans will appreciate his live-action appearances, which are nicely sculpted, and to make things better, First 4 Figures has integrated LED elements. Knuckles eyes, and fists will light up for this limited edition statue, and it will surely become a centerpiece of your Sonic display. Fans can bring home the protector of the Chaos Emerald for $345 with a Q1 2025 release date. Pre-orders are already live on First 4 Figures and be sure to check out the companion live-action Sonic and Tails statues.

First 4 Figures Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Knuckles Standoff.

"This statue is a homage to a pivotal moment from the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie where Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles confront Dr. Robotnik amidst the streets of Green Hills. The statue faithfully captures Knuckles in a punching stance, showcasing meticulous detailing from his distinctive fur to his spiked white gloves. The base portrays the scene's shattered road. This collectible is part of an engaging three-part series that's perfect for displaying as a set."

"The Exclusive Edition of this statue comes with additional red streaks of energy around Knuckles' hands equipped with light-up LED function, vividly conveying his incredible strength. This edition also includes a light-up LED function for Knuckles' eyes."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Knuckles Standoff (Exclusive Edition) includes:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Knuckles Standoff resin painted statue

Limited Edition Numbering

Authentication Card

Statue inspired by the last battle with Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Part of a three-part series that could be displayed together

Additional red streaks of energy around Knuckles' hands with two (2) LED functions (static and animated)

Two (2) LED functions for Knuckles' eyes (static and animated)

