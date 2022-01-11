First 4 Figures Unveils My Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya PVC Statue

First 4 Figures captures Izuku Midoriya from the hit anime series My Hero Academia with their newest PVC statue. Showing off his new Shoot Style, Izuku is changing up his fighting style to help him overcome the trauma from the overuse of One for All in his arms. Standing 10" tall, the statue is said to showcase Midoriya destroying the rock during one of Class 1-A's training sessions. However, with the added balls to the My Hero Academia statue design, I can only see Izuku once again during the Hero License Exam kicking away the opponents tagging balls. The statue will have LEDs, Glow in the Dark effect, will be limited in number, and is a highly detailed piece. Priced at $144, The My Hero Academia Izuku Statue is set to release in Q3 with pre-orders already live and found here. Be sure to check out some of the other versions of this statue here to find which one best suits your anime collection. Plus Ultra!

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest statue collectible, Izuku Midoriya! This is the fourth statue to release in the all-new My Hero Academia PVC lineup. The statue's concept is inspired by the scene in the anime where Izuku Midoriya saves All Might from a falling rock wall during Class 1-A's training to develop their ultimate moves. It was a pivotal moment in Midoriya's quest to becoming a hero because that was when he realized that he doesn't need to emulate everything that All Might did despite inheriting One For All from him. All Might was a puncher, and Midoriya thought that he had to be one too even if his arms were severely damaged from all the training and battles he's been through."

"Izuku Midoriya has finally stepped out of All Might's shadow and has made the Quirk his own by developing "One For All: Full Cowl – Shoot Style", his ultimate move that strengthens his kicks by utilizing the power of One For All! The electricity effects enveloping Izuku Midoriya glow in the dark, breathing even more life and emphasis to the power of One For All! The exclusive edition of this statue comes with two LED functions for the kick swoosh effect: a static mode and an animated effect! Don't miss out on this limited-time offer exclusively on First4Figures.com!"

My Hero Academia – Izuku Midoriya Exclusive Edition (PVC TF Ultra) comes with the following:

My Hero Academia – Izuku Midoriya PVC painted statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the My Hero Academia art style

Two (2) LED functions for the kick swoosh effect

Glow in the dark One For All electricity effects

Premium Deluxe Box

Limited edition numbering

Authentication Card