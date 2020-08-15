The Office Gets Little People Collectors Set from Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price continues to step their toe into the collectibles world as they announce a new Little People set. We recently saw a Masters of the Universe Little People set get announced for Power Con 2020. This time the hit sit-com, The Office, returns for adorable collectors set. Four of your favorite characters are back with Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, and Pam Beesly. They will all be places in a nice The Office collectors box. These miniaturized figures stand roughly 2.5" tall and will please any the Office fans collection.

These adorable figures are perfect for any fan of The Office or if you want your kids to get in on the bottom floor of Dunder-Mifflin early. These new Little People seta re quite unique as they keep that childhood vibe many people adore but with shows and franchises people love. I would honestly like to see a second box set from The Office with four new characters like Kevin, Oscar, Andy, and Erin. With four beloved characters in this set, this is a must have for any beloved fan of the series and it will have that kid friendly vibe to any collection. The Office Little People Collector Set from Fisher-Price will be priced at $19.99. The set is expected to release in August 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Bring the shenanigans of the Dunder-Mifflin paper company to your home with this Little People Collector The Office figure set by Fisher-Price! This set features a set of four figures styled to look just like Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert from the hit American TV series The Office! In the words of Michael Scott and Wayne Gretsky, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take", so grab yours today! Each figure measures approximately 2 1/2-inches tall."