Flash Gordon is Back with New Dynamic Statue from Iron Studio

We return to 1934 as Iron Studios brings back an iconic comic strip superhero with the return of Flash Gordon. Standing 10" tall, this space opera hero is loaded with detail as he is displayed on a cosmic base. Flash Gordon is depicted with his ray pistol and can be shown carrying or holding his sword as the statue does include a swappable arm. Iron Studios capture the first classic superhero perfectly with this design which has a muscular physique and colors that just pop. Pre-orders for this piece are already live, and he can be found located right here for $149.99. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming The Phantom companion piece as well.

"Created by Alex Raymond in 1934 in comics, in newspaper strips, the space opera, which narrates the adventures of Flash Gordon, became a reference, influencing other authors in science fiction to this day, and gaining adaptations in TV and cinema. In the story, while threatening the Earth, a planet called Mongo, ruled by a dictator villain named Ming the Merciless, is visited by a rocket created by scientist Dr. Hans Zarkov alongside his friend and ally Flash Gordon, an adventurous young athlete, and Dale Arden, Flash's girlfriend. For years, Flash and his allies live their adventures in Mongo, traveling through the planet's eclectic ecosystem, discovering different kingdoms and cultures, from primitive people to the most advanced, and Flash Gordon uses his intelligence and leadership to unify the inhabitants against the oppressive regime of Ming."

"The piece is already available for Pre-Order, along with the statue "The Phantom Deluxe – Art Scale 1/10 – The Phantom". Flash Gordon is one of the first classic comic book heroes of the 1930s to get a statue by Iron Studios. On a golden base decorated with a lightning bolt, his symbol, the statue has an extra hand, with the option to let him hold his long sword or not. More "classic" news will soon be on Iron Studios' social media and its YouTube channel."

Flash Gordon Deluxe- Art Scale 1/10 – Flash Gordon

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Includes Extra Hand

Product dimensions: 10.2 in (H) x 6.3 in (W) x 5.5 in (D)

Product Weight: 2.4 lbs

MSRP: USD $149.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022