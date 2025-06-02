Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc studios, spin master, superman

Fly Your Own Super Pup with Superman R/C Krypto from Spin Master

Spin Master is going up, up and away with some brand new collectibles for the upcoming Superman (2025) film like an R/C Krypto

Article Summary Krypto the Superdog debuts as a collectible toy for the new Superman (2025) movie from DC and Spin Master.

The R/C Krypto figure features motion-sensor flight that’s guided by your hand—no remote needed!

This 7.5-inch Superman toy encourages creative play and superhero adventures for kids aged 4 and up.

Available now for $29.99, this flying Krypto is a must-have for Superman collectors and DC Comics fans.

Krypto the Superdog made his first appearance in Adventure Comics #210 back in March 1955. He was created by Otto Binder and Curt Swan, and was originally the test subject for one of Jor-El's prototype rockets. Krypto was sent into space before baby Kal-El, but was accidentally knocked off course, making him arrive on Earth years later. This heroic pup would go on to be more than just some lost dog, but a loyal ally to Superman and his comic book adventures. Krypto would also gain powers similar to Superman's, with flight, super strength, and even heat vision.

This Super-Pet is now joining the big screen for James Gunn's new Superman film, and Spin Master is bringing him to life! Get ready to have Krypto take flight with this new 7.5" tall figure that has exclusive motion-sensored flight. Guide your new flying Kryptonian dog with just your hand and take him on some high-flying missions. The R/C Krypton from Superman is priced at $29.99, and DC Comics fans can find one online or in stores now!

DC Comics Superman Handheld Flying Krypto Vehicle

"Let Krypto take flight with the SUPERMAN Up RC Toy, where action-packed fun meets interactive technology! This 7.5-inch hovering superdog brings imagination to life as Krypto hovers and flies above your child's hand using exclusive hand-controlled flight tech—no remote needed! Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or everyday play, this RC toy includes a USB charging cable, so Krypto is always powered up for thrilling adventures."

"Kids will love watching their "super" best friend soar, hover, and zoom as they invent daring missions in Metropolis. Designed for Super Heroes fans aged 4 and up, this remote control toy sparks creativity and encourages interactive play. Pair it with a Superman cape, Fortress of Solitude Battle Set, or other Superman action figures and plush toys (each sold separately) to expand the fun."

