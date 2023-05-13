Four Horseman Debuts Figura Obscura Sun Wukong, The Monkey King Four Horseman is back with a brand new Figura Obscura release with Sun Wukong, The Monkey King in all his glory

At this point, Four Horsemen Studios is very popular for their impressive 1/12 scale action figure line Mythic Legions. Cosmic Legion is also going strong, as well as their surprise drops from the Figura Obscura. Figura Obscura is dedicated to some of the wild releases that fit outside the realm of Mythic Legions. These figures are released for a limited time, and a new one has arrived with the debut of Sun Wukong, The Monkey King. This monkey is ready to put up a fight with an impressive new release with character-themed packaging, accessories, and a soft good robe. Sun Wokong will come with two heads with four face plates, plenty of swappable hands and feet, as well as weapons to defend his kingdom. There will only be two drops for The Monkey King from Four Horsemen at 9 AM EST and at 8 PM EST if he sells out. As of right now, Sun Wokong is still live and located right here for $60 with a July 2023 release.

Figura Obscura Sun Wukong, The Monkey King Arises

"This 6-inch scaled, highly articulated "FIGURA OBSCURA – SUN WUKONG, THE MONKEY KING" deluxe action figure will come in a 4-color window box package with removable background display cover, and character-specific packaging details and accessories, including premium soft goods robes. Final paints and certain details on the final product may vary slightly from the prototype image shown."

"Our "FIGURA OBSCURA – SUN WUKONG, THE MONKEY KING" sale will begin on Saturday, May 13th, 2023, at 9am EST, and will be followed by a 2nd sale drop on Saturday, May 13th, 2023, at 8pm EST. The same exact items will be in each sale drop."

"This item will begin shipping in late June! Due to the volume of orders expected, shipping orders will take as much a month, meaning shipments will be going out through late July! Please be aware of this timeline when ordering. Money for this pre-order will be collected at the time of the purchase."