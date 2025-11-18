Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Frankenstein's Monster Joins Boss Fight Studio's Epic H.A.C.K.S.

New Epic H.A.C.K.S. figures are coming soon from Boss Fight Studio including Frankenstein's Monster: Undead Creature

Article Summary Frankenstein's Monster debuts in Boss Fight Studio's Epic H.A.C.K.S. gothic horror Creatures Wave lineup.

The 7.5" figure boasts 30+ articulation points, three heads, six hands, and a modular, swappable design.

Accessories include a soft-goods cloak, fur vest, bandolier, rifle, and three flintlock pistols for customization.

Pre-orders for the Frankenstein action figure are live now at $59.99, with a Q3 2026 release window set.

Boss Fight Studios continues its Epic H.A.C.K.S. 1/12 scale action‑figure line with its new Creatures Wave that expands the line into gothic horror. Things got pretty interstellar with the CGT Combat Drone Agile Battle Robot, which delivers defensive security around the galaxy. However, things are getting a little darker as Frankenstein's Monster: Undead Creature comes to life. The Epic H.A.C.K.S. series is distinguished by its impressive detail, boasting 30 points of articulation and a modular design that enables swappable parts across the 1/12 scale range.

Frankenstein's Monster stands at 7.5" tall and features three interchangeable heads, three pairs of hands, and two sets of feet. Boss Fight has added its own twist to this iconic monster by giving him a soft‑goods cloak, a vest, a bandolier, and a gunslinger theme with a rifle and three flintlock pistols. Pre-orders for the Epic H.A.C.K.S. Frankenstein's Monster are already up for pre-order at $59.99 with a Q3 2026 release date.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. Frankenstein's Monster: Undead Creature

"Epic H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/12 scale action figure line with 30+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Creatures Wave 1 consists of two amazing figures from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Epic H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"

"In Mary Shelley's legendary story, the powerful Monster is a creation of Victor Frankenstein, who dreamed of creating life from an assortment of body parts and the application of electricity. Having stalked his creator across Europe, their battle ended in the arctic wastes with Frankenstein's death. The Monster's further activities are a matter of rumor and legend. This enormous 7.5" figure includes three interchangeable heads, three pairs of interchangeable hands, rifle, three flintlock pistols, fur vest, bandolier, leg wraps, two sets of interchangeable feet, Frankenstein's journal and softgoods cloak. "

