Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: freddie mercury, McFarlane Toys, queen

Freddie Mercury is the Champion with McFarlane Toys Music Maniacs

Get ready to rock out with McFarlane Toys as they have unveiled some new limited edition Music Maniacs figures with Freddie Mercury

Article Summary Celebrate Freddie Mercury's legacy with new limited edition Music Maniacs figure from McFarlane Toys.

The 6-inch Freddie Mercury figure captures his iconic 1985 Live Aid performance with 12 points of articulation.

Includes mic and stand, limited to 14,400 pieces, numbered certificate of authenticity; pre-order now for $24.99.

McFarlane Toys' Music Maniacs series continues to honor iconic musicians, adding Freddie Mercury to its lineup.

Freddie Mercury, born Farrokh Bulsara in 1946, is easily celebrated as one of the greatest rock leads in music history. His voice, flamboyant stage presence, and dynamic personality define Mercury's legacy. As the lead singer of Queen, he took the band to new heights and into a global phenomenon with hits like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Somebody to Love," and "We Are the Champions." His ability to blend rock, opera, and pop into timeless anthems is legendary, and it just showed off his creative and musical genius. Mercury's bold persona shattered stereotypes and would inspire future generations of performers to embrace their individuality. It was his iconic performance at the Live Aid Event in 1985 that is often hailed as one of the greatest live performances in rock history, which only helped solidify his status as a musical legend.

Freddie Mercury is now joining McFarlane Toys Music Maniacs: Rock action figure based on that performance. Standing at 6 inches tall, this figure captures the likeness of Mercury quite well and it will have 12 points of articulation. He is featured is his Live Aid outfit and will come with a mic as well as a microphone stand. To make things more interesting, McFarlane Toys has limited Freddy's release to only 14,400 pieces and he will come with a number certificate of authenticity. The McFarlane Toys Music Maniacs: Rock figures continue to capture the legacy of iconic musicians from throughout the years. Pre-orders for Freddie Mercury are already live, he is priced at $24.99 and he is set for September 2024 release date.

Freddie Mercury (Music Maniacs: Rock)

"Freddie Mercury figure based on his look from the Live Aid 1985 performance."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure featuring FREDDIE MERCURY likeness.

Designed with up to 12 points of articulation for posing and play.

Freddie Mercury accessories include mic and mic stand.

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity.

Showcased in Music Maniacs themed window box packaging.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Music Maniacs Rock Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!