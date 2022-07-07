Fresh Monkey Fiction Debuts Longbox Heroes Collection Action Figures

Independent comic books are really starting to pick up some heat like Crossover, God County, Something is Killing the Children, and so much more. Well, new figures are coming to us with some retro-inspired figures titled the Longbox Heroes Collection. Fresh Monkey Fiction and ToyOtter are teaming up to give us some iconic independent comic heroes standing at 5″ tall, with each featuring 7 points of articulation. Each figure is designed to look and feel just like the classic superhero action figures that were released in the 1980s. They have been modified to give comic fans even more articulation, like bendable knee joints. Each Longbox Heroes Collection figure gets its own blister card with artwork making each unique in its own way. The lineup will consist of:

The Goon

Madman

The Rocketeer

Mr. Monster

Cassie Hack

The Tick

Grendel

Onslaught Trooper

Black Phantom

Obviously, some of the heavy hitters are Madman, The Rocketeer, and The Tick. However, it is great to see figures for The Goon, Mr. Monster, and even Black Phantom! Independent comic fans have been waiting for collectibles like this, and Fresh Monkey Fiction and ToyOtter have delivered. Each Longbox Heroes figure is priced at $24.99, with pre-orders also up for Sets of 3 or Sets of 7. They are expected to release in August 2023, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Independent toy makers take on independent comic book icons! The LongBox Heroes Collection™ is the toy line that fans have been waiting for and features a selection of action figures based on some of the biggest names in creator-owned comic books heroes (and villains). These brand new 5-inch retro-styled action figures have been meticulously created to have the look and feel of arguably the most popular form factor of classic superhero action figures of the 1980's, along with all the playable articulation fans expect and deserve. Each figure is packaged on a blister card featuring classic artwork of your favorite character. The Longbox Heroes Collection is a collaboration with Fresh Monkey Fiction and designer/sculptor ToyOtter Toys and exclusively offered through BigBadToyStore."