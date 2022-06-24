Full Funko 2022 SDCC Reveals List and Shared Retailer Locations

I have easily been slacking in the Funko department ever since I got out of the game at the beginning of 2022. I had a whole room dedicated to Pops with wall-to-wall MCU Pop Vinyls, giving me a complete collection. However, it got to be too much, and with no end to any Marvel movies in the future, the Pops would keep coming with nowhere to put them. Over the past few months, I easily distanced myself from the adorable collectibles until now! San Diego Comic Con is here with a very impressive line-up of Pops from Funko that I can not miss. I might have sold all my Marvel Pops, but my anime collections are back, with plenty of franchises getting some impressive exclusives this year.

San Diego Comic Con will take place from July 21st through July 24th, with all of these Pops releasing on July 22nd online and in-store. Just like every previous year, a Shared Retailer Exclusives list was showcased with all the Pops where to find them. I have combined all the reveals below and sorted each with their names and where they are going. Some highlights are Power Rangers x TMNT, Ted Lasso, an 10" Unicron, and so much more, but check them out for yourself! Check out the Funko Blog here for all current details, and don't forget to save some money for this year's Box of Fun drop.

"2022 San Diego Comic-Con Reveals: Shared Retail Locations for Exclusive Product. Check out our blog for more information! https://bit.ly/3O1pSIv"

Amazon:

Marvel Comics – Spider-Man 2099 (White Suit)

BoxLunch

My Hero Academia – Gran Torino

Entertainment Earth:

South Park – Digital Stan (Glow in the Dark)

Moon Knight – Scarlet Scarab

Walmart:

Sonic the Hedgehog – Super Sonic (First Appearance)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – America Chavez w/ Star Portal

Parks and Rec – Jeremy Jamm

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Purge Trooper (Phase II Armor)

Funko Shop:

Loki – Miss Minutes (Glow in the Dark) – Jumbo Sized Pop (10")

SDCC Toucan Mascots – Pirate Variants

Peacekeeper – Peacemaker with Peace Sign

Peacemaker with Peace Sign Squid Game – Young-hee Doll – Super Sized Pop (6")

Ted Lasso – Ted Lasso

Boruto – Super Cho-Cho Butterfly Mode

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Power Rangers – Black Ranger Donatello

Stranger Things – Demogorgon (Glow in the Dark)

Funko Web – Funko Soda Exclusives

Fantastik Plastik – Otto – 7,500 Pieces – Two Possible Chases – Purple & Orange

Hanna Barbara – Huckleberry Hound (Blacklight) – 5,000 Pieces – Pink Blacklight Chase

Lord of the Rings – Bilbo Baggins – 10,000 Pieces – Possessed Chase

– Bilbo Baggins – 10,000 Pieces – Possessed Chase Virtual Singer – Hatsune Miku -7,500 Pieces – Diamond Glitter Chase

Guardians of the Galaxy – Star Lord – 15,000 Pieces – Unmasked Walkman Chase

DC Comics – Orange Lantern Larfleeze – 5,000 Pieces – Glow in the Dark Chase

FYE:

Attack on Titan – Queen Historia

Pokemon – Charmander (Metallic)

GameStop:

The Book of Boba Fett – Black Krrsanstan

Batman Returns – The Penguin and Duck Ride – Pop Ride

– The Penguin and Duck Ride – Pop Ride Dragon Ball Z – Goku in Driving School

Jujutsu Kaisen – Yuji Itadori with Slaughter Demon

G.I. Joe – Serpentor

Transformers – Unicron – Jumbo Sized Pop (10")

Target:

Friends – Hugsy the Penguin

– Hugsy the Penguin Andor – Cassian Andor

Loki – He Who Remains

Toy Tokyo:

Masters of the Universe – Laser Power He-Man

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Power Rangers – Blue Ranger Leonardo

Hot Topic:

Disney – Bambi with Butterfly

Marvel Comics – Silk (First Appearance)

Demon Slayer – Enmu (Mugen Train Arc)

DC Comics – Starfire