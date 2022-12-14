Storm Collectibles Debuts Exclusive Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero Figure

It was not long ago that Storm Collectibles added their popular Mortal Kombat figure line to 1/6 scale. Not many fighters have arisen to that size just yet, but the few that did, have not disappointed. For fans who are looking to upgrade their Mortal Kombat collection, the Storm Collectibles has unveiled some new Special Edition releases. Big Bad Toy Store is getting an exclusive version of the deadly assassin Sub-Zero! Similar to the original release, Sub_Zero features a fabric outfit, ice weapons, and swappable hands. For the exact same price, the BBTS exclusive feature new bloody weapons with a bloody axe, bloody ice spine, and a new display base. If you missed the original Mortal Kombat release, then this one is for you Sub-Zero is priced at $249.99. Pre-orders are live and found exclusively through Big Bad Toy Store right here.

A Frosty Addition for Your Mortal Kombat Collection

"An assassin of the Lin Kuei clan, Kuai Liang commands the power of ice and cold. Unlike other members of his clan, he and his older brother, Bi-Han, were abducted as children by the Lin Kuei and trained in the techniques of assassination throughout their lives. Though his codename is Tundra, he has now assumed the mantle of Sub-Zero to honour his brother after Bi-Han's mysterious death. With the help of his fellow Lin Kuei Smoke, Sub-Zero tirelessly hunts the one who killed his brother. The Special Edition version of this figure includes a bloody ice axe, bloody icy skull and spine along with a translucent ice blue stand for dynamic posing."

Product Features

1/6 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

From the Mortal Kombat XI video game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Real fabric clothing

Box Contents

Sub-Zero figure

4 Pairs of hands

Frost axe

2 Ice blast effects

Frozen skull

4 Spikes

Bloody frost axe

Bloody skull with spine

Translucent ice blue stand