Full Metal Alchemist Pop Up Parade Statues Land at Good Smile

Good Smile Company has announced two new statues from the hit anime series, Full Metal Alchemist. We have seen these Pop-Up Parade statues before with simple CGI rendering but now we get to see then fully complete. Both Eric and Alphonse stand roughly 6-7" tall and are high quality statues that any fan will not want to miss out on. Both Full Metal Alchemist statues are posed in dynamic stages and sculpted to perfection. The Elric brothers are back and Full Metal Alchemist collectors will not want to miss out on these.

Full Metal Alchemist usually makes most anime top ten lists and for good reason. A rich storyline filled with an amazing cast of characters that can be easy to follow for any normal viewer. These statues perfectly capture the Elric brothers and will be a fine addition to any fans growing collection. Both Full Metal Alchemist Eric and Alphonse Elric Pop Up Parade Statues from Good Smile Company are priced at $37.99 each. They are expected to release in February 2021 and pre-orders are already live. Fans can find Eric located here and Alphonse here, both statues will be pre-orders open until October 7th so make sure you do not miss out of these brothers.

"Ed of the Elric brothers joins the POP UP PARADE series! POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and releases planned just four months after preorders begin! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the popular anime series "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" comes a POP UP PARADE figure youngest State Alchemist in history, Edward Elric! Edward has been captured in a strong, brave pose and his Automail has been faithfully recreated in stunning detail. Be sure to add him to your collection along with POP UP PARADE Alphonse Elric!"

"Al of the Elric brothers joins the POP UP PARADE series! POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and releases planned just four months after preorders begin! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the popular anime series "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of the boy with a body made of armor and a gentle heart, Alphonse Elric! The heavy look of Alphonse's armored body has been carefully captured as he takes a strong martial arts pose. Be sure to add him to your collection along with POP UP PARADE Edward Elric!"