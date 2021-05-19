Funko Announces Master Toy License Acquired For Overwatch

Funko has some exciting news for fans as they announce their newest partnership with Blizzard Entertainment. The partnership has revealed that Funko is now the owner of the Master Tot License for the upcoming game Overwatch 2. For fans unaware of what this means is that Funko now owns the right to all of the characters of Overwatch and is now the only company that will release collectibles and gear for the game. Other companies will still be able to create their own creations like Good Smile Company's Nendoroid, but they will now have to go through Funko to lease the rights. We have already seen a lot of Pop vinyl releases for Overwatch over the years, from Funko with main and alternate costumes design. The announcement has already revealed that a new action figure line will be created from the new license.

It is unclear if we will see figures like Hasbro's Overwatch Ultimate's figure or something similar to the Rick and Morty figures that Funko has created after they gained their Master Toys License. As a big Overwatch fan, I hope Funko can do right by this amazing franchise as it is filled with a great story and set of characters. From a huge variety of alternate costumes and a great lineup of heroes and villains, Funko has plenty to work with. Many changes have occurred for Overwatch over the past year, but big things are expected for the game, especially if single-player and co-op modes are a bigger part of the game's layout this time around. Fans can find all of the current Funko Overwatch Pop Vinyls available for purchase here.

"Happy 5th Anniversary, @PlayOverwatch! Funko and Blizzard are excited to announce our Master Toy partnership for Overwatch 2! COMING SOON: a-Mei-zing new action figures, Pops!, and more! #Overwatch #Funko"