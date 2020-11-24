Funko Unveils New Avengers: Endgame 2-Pack That We Love 3000

Funko is bringing us back to a couple of tear-jerking moments from the blockbuster hit, Avengers: Endgame. Today, Funko has announced a new exclusive Pop that will be going directly to Pop in a Box. The exclusive Funko will be a special glow in the dark two-pack that will feature hologram Tony Stark and his daughter Morgan. It is unclear if these are two single pops in a bundle or two Pop molds packed together as one. Both of these Funko Pops are from two different scenes from Avengers: Endgame. Morgan in the Rescue helmet comes from the beginning of the film, and we get to see Tony Stark's daughter for the first time. Hologram Tony takes place after his funeral letting his loved ones hear his final words, "I love you 3000." We will know more on Friday when this Pop in a Box exclusive will goes live.

Both Funko Pops are beautifully sculpted to capture some beloved characters from the film. I really appreciate that Funko included a projector Iron Man helmet showing off his hologram like in the film. As a massive Marvel and Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, I love this 2-pack 3000. It's a perfect moment to solidify in Pop form and will be a great addition to any fan's growing collection. Pre-orders do not go live until Friday, November 27 at 12 PM EST. Fans will be able to find them up located here as well as other Pop in a Box exclusive like the two brand new Venom Pops.

"We love you 3,000! Available starting 9am PST on November 27th order your piece of Iron Man history with a Morgan and Tony Stark 2-Pack (Pop in a Box Exclusives) inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Visit https:// https://bit.ly/3l2a4WX to find this, and other great exclusives now available."