Funko Debuts New Exclusive Collectible Greetings with Popsies

Funko is moving into a new aisle as they are expanding their massive collectibles empire into the holiday greeting card section. Popsies are here to spread love to friends, loved ones, co-workers, collectors, and so much more with this new product. Each Popsies figure will have a button-activated greeting that will have a themed message depending on which Popsies figure you decide to choose. Just like Funko's Pop line, most of those iconic characters and franchises are getting imported over like Big Boy, Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and even some of your favorite movies and TV shows. Each Greeting Card Popsies figure is priced at $6.95 and will be released starting January 2022 exclusives through Walmart stores. Check out the massive lineup of Funko Popsies coming soon and the official announcement below. Which Popsies do you want?

Ghostbusters – Stay Puft

DC Comics – Batman, Wonder Woman, Joker, and Harley Quinn

Marvel Comics – Spider-Man, Thanos, and Iron Man

Frosted Flakes – Tony the Tiger

The Office – Michael Scott and Dwight Shrute

Peanuts – Snoopy

Disney – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and Stitch,

Disney Princesses – Belle, Ariel, Maleficent, Elsa, and Olaf

Pixar – Buzz Lightyear, Woody

Harry Potter – Hermione Granger and Harry Potter

Bob's Big Boy – Big Boy

Bob Ross – Bob Ross

Horror – Pennywise, and Alien

Five Nights At Freddy's – Freddy, Freddy (Gold), and Foxy

"Surprise a friend or loved one with Popsies™, the new collectible greeting by Funko! Press the center of the bow and a special message appears above the head with the collectible's arms out wide. These DC Heroes will be available only at Walmart this January!"

"EVERETT, WA – December 8, 2021 – Funko, a leading pop culture consumer products company, announced today its expansion into the multi-billion-dollar greeting aisle with its new line of collectible, interactive greeting displays

called POPSIES TM. Featuring celebratory messages of excitement and love, patent-pending Popsies greetings will be available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide."

"Popsies will feature iconic characters that represent some of the world's most historic franchises for a wide assortment of everyday occasions. In 2022, Funko will offer seasonal Popsies for multiple holidays beginning with Valentine's Day in February. "Funko's products have always been a natural gift for the people we love and Popsies is another terrific way to celebrate these fandoms," said Andrew Perlmutter, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer at Funko. "We enjoy being able to provide an experience that not only celebrates our fans' passion of these beloved characters, but also expresses their love and appreciation for friends and family through the product's unique messages." Popsies will retail for $6.98.