Funko Fair 2021 Reveals Recap – Sports & Games

The Funko Fair will continue next week, so it's time to sum up some of the great reveals we got throughout the week. This recap is capturing the magic of Day 3, which was dedicated to new sports and video game reveals. There was a nice assortment of game reveals with new Pop vinyls for Assassin's Creed, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Pokemon. There were also Five Night's At Freddy's reveals with new plush, action figures, and 12" statues coming our way. Honestly, the biggest announcements to come out of the Funko Fair 2021 day 3 were sport reveals with massive additions to WWE, MLB, and NBA series.

For WWE, we got the return of some big wrestlers like Chyna, Edge, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Funko also unveils new Walmart exclusives with another retro lunchbox, pins, and 2-pack featuring The Rock with Mankind. There will also be a special moment Pop that will have The Rock and Sting Cold ready to go at it in the ring. It is unclear if these Pops will be removable, but if that is the case, that would be a great WWE collectible to own. Things then are hit out of the park as new MLB players arrive feating both Home and Away uniforms. Some great players get pop-ified in this wave with heavy hitters like Mookie Betts, Javier Baez, and Fernando Tatís Jr. Funko has captured the look and specialty of some of your favorite MLB players from a variety of team that will be a hit for fans.

NBA fans were also in for a real treat as we get to see the return of legends to the court. From Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, and Julius Irving to Dominique Wilkins, Isaiah Thomas, there are plenty of players to choose from. Michael Jordan will even be getting a Funko Shop exclusive showing him off in his All-Star jersey. Funko did not hold back with these sports Funko Pops, and it is pretty amazing to see these legends come to life. Each one of these Funko Fair 2021 reveals is up for pre-order already, and fans can find them here. Some of the retailer exclusives are also starting to get pre-orders, so make sure you get yours ordered before it is too late. Funko Fair 2021 will kick off on Monday with more amazing reveals around the corner.