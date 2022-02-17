Funko Fair 2022 Crack Open Some New Limited Soda Vinyls

Funko Fair 2022 is in full flux and that means a new assortment of collectibles are being revealed with Minis, Pops, and even Funko Soda. Nine new Soda Vinyl figures are on the way covering a wide variety of franchises from comics, television, and movies. Most of these Funko Soda Vinyls are limited to between 15,000 and 10,000 pieces each, with one coming in at 8,500, and yes, all nine of them will feature a Chase Variant. Some of the coolest I personally like are the Marvel Comics Doctor Strange with the sweet astral projection Case Variant and bright colors on the standard.

The second one high on my list is Goofy who just translates perfectly to the Funko Soda animated format. All the rest can be viewed below with edition size and Chase variants. Pre-orders are live for each and can be found at a number of places like here, here, and here. Stay tuned for more Funko Fair 2022 reveals as they come, and be sure to get pre-order in for the ones you want as it seems most stores are spotty for wanting to wait for them to hit shelves later in 2022.

Vinyl SODA: Marvel Comics Doctor Strange – 15,000 Piece – Astral Projection Doctor Strange Chase



Vinyl SODA: DC – Teen Titans Go Cyborg – 10,000 Pieces – Glow Cyborg Chase with Axe



Vinyl SODA: Hanna Barbera Ricochet Rabbit – 8, 500 Pieces – Carrot Holding Alternate Color Rabbit Chase



Vinyl SODA: Samurai Jack Final Season Armored Jack – 10,000 Pieces – Armored Jack with Mask Chase



Vinyl SODA: Disney Goofy – 10,000 Pieces – Retro Design Goofy Chase



Vinyl SODA: Addams Family Gomez – 12,500 Pieces – Colored Gomez with Thing Chase



Vinyl SODA: RoboCop RoboCop – 10,000 Pieces – Unmasked RoboCop Chase



Vinyl SODA: Umbrella Academy Klaus – 10,000 Pieces – Praying Klaus Chase



Vinyl SODA: Bram Stoker's Dracula Dracula – 12,500 Pieces – Fully Armored Dracula Chase

