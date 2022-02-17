Funko Fair 2022 Day 2 Round-Up: FNAF, Deluxe Sets, NASCAR and More

Funko Fair 2022 has begun, and we are already on Day 2 of the reveals as the company shoves what is to come in 2022. We got a nice assortment of reveals on Day 1, and that trend continues with a great set of announcements with Five Nights At Freddy's and NASCAR. A huge set of Glowing Five Nights at Freddy's 7-inch figures are coming and some of your favorite NASCAR drivers are coming to pop form. We are also getting a few new connecting Deluxe Pop! sets that will take quite some time to complete, with Stranger Things and the Guardians of the Galaxy getting some love. One of the more interesting reveals was the reveal of Pop! Movie Posters with Jurassic Park kicking off the line but it is a terrible poster showing the T-rex and the Velociraptor at the end of the film. It would have made more sense to showcase the T-Rex roaring with the falling banner over this beast. Whether you want this Pop Movie Poster or any of the other reveals, pre-orders for Funko Fair reveals are live and located here.

Five Nights at Freddy's – Special Delivery 7" Glowing Action Figures Radioactive Foxy System Error Bonnie Toxic Springtrap High Score Chirca Freddy Tech Freddy (Walmart Exclusive) St. Patricks Freddy (Walmart Exclusive)



Pop! Rocks: Zappa Frank Zappa



Pop! Movie Posters: Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex and Velociraptor



Pop! Deluxe Marvel – Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War: Starlord ( Walmart Exclusive)



Pop! Television – Parks & Rec Jerry and Lil Sebastian (2 Pack)



Pop! Deluxe: Stranger Things Upside Down Build-A-Scene – Will



Pop! NASCAR Kyle Larson (Hendrick) Bubba Wallace (Dr. Pepper) Chase Elliot (Hooters) Dale Earnhardt Sr. (Wrangler) Dale Earnhardt Sr. – (Fanatics Exclusive) Jeff Gordon (Rainbow Warrior) Super Deluxe POP! Ride



Pop! Album – Iron Maiden Powerslave

