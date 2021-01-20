New Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops Debut at Funko Fair Day 2

Day 2 of Funko Fair 2021 has arrived, and today's reveals will all be dedicated to anime. Starting things off first is one of the most popular anime series around with a new wave of Dragon Ball Z Pops. There are a total of 12 new Dragon Ball Z Pops coming in with wave as well as 5 new Pocket Pop Keychains. Four of them will be retailer exclusive, which will add new Glow-in-the-Dark, Metallic, and Diamond Collection variants. Last Toy Fair, Funko did mention that anime is one of their best-selling titles, so it is only fair that the genre gets its own day of reveals and no better show to start off the day than with the Saiyans. The new wave will consist of:

Cell (First Form)

Cell (First Form) GITD (Walmart)

Child Vegeta

Dr. Gero

Frieza (First Form)

Kami

Super Saiyan Goku w/ Kamehameha Wave

Super Saiyan Goku w/ Kamehameha Wave GITD (FYE)

Super Saiyan Goku w/ Kamehameha Wave Diamond (Hot Topic)

Super Saiyan Gohan w/ Noodles

Vegito

Vegito Metallic (GameStop)

Dragon Ball Z fans are in for a real treat this time around, and the added glow to some of these Pop designs will be great. Kami, Cell, and Young Vegeta are our favorite picks this time around. Dragon Ball Z is continuously gaining popularity, so it is not surprising that they have such a big set of reveals coming in 2021. Each Pop that is in this wave is expected to release in May 2021, and pre-orders are already live, which can be found located here. Most retailer exclusive Pops are also getting pre-orders today, so make sure you check the retrospective retailer for more info and possibly get an order. More anime exclusives will be revealed throughout the day, so make sure you return here at Bleeding Cool for more as they are revealed.