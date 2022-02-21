Funko Fair Final Round Up – Star Wars, Pokemon, and More

Funko finished off their 2022 Funko Fair event over the weekend and we have rounded up all of the reveals from the final day. This Fair has been better than most with a lot of incredible reveals covering plenty of franchises, and their final day ended with even more heavy hitters. For anime fans, we got new reveals for both Black Clover and Fairy Tale, with more common than exclusives which make them easier to obtain. We then have some big Pops from Star Wars and Marvel with new Art Series Pops for Darth Vader showing off some fun planet designs. Marvel Mech Strike Monster Hunters also make its wacky debut with heroes getting mech and villains becoming monsters, and that Wolverine exclusive is amazing. All of these Funko Fair Pop reveals and much more were revealed, and they can be seen below and pre-orders for most are already live and can be found right here.

Animation: Black Clover Luck Voltia – AAA Exclusive Luck Volita – AAA Exclusive – Glow in the Dark Chase Variant Asta Yuno Noelle



Pop! Animation: Fairy Tail Ezra Scarlet Laxus Dreyar Jellal Fernandes Mirajane Strauss Gray Fullbuster



Marvel – Marvel Mech Strike Monster Hunters Green Goblin Monster Green Goblin Monster – Glow in the Dark – Walmart Exclusive Doctor Doom Monster Loki Monster Thanos Monster Venom Monster Wolverine Mech – Funko Exclusive Black Panther Mech – Target Exclusive Spider-Man Mech – Walmart Exclusive Spider-Man Mech – Walmart Exclusive – Glow in the Dark Chase Variant



Funko Fair Reveal – Pop! VHS Cover – Disney The Lion King with Simba – Amazon Exclusive



Pop! Disney – Disney Alice in Wonderland – Pop in the Box Exclusive Cheshire Cat Standing on Head Cheshire Cat Standing on Head Flocked and Glow Chase



Pop! Game Cover Crash Bandicoot with Aku Aku – GameStop Exclusive



Funko Fair Reveal – Pop! Pokemon Piplup Leafeon Laprus Laprus – 10" Jumbo Pop – Target Exclusive



STAR WARS™ – Darth Vader™ Artist Series Mustafar Hoth Cloud City Endor



Pop! Deluxe – STAR WARS Duel of the Fates Obi-Wan Kenobi – Amazon Exclusive

