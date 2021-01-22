Deadpool Plays Dress-up as Funko Unveils 30th Anniversary Pops

Deadpool is back as Funko is ready to celebrate 30th Anniversary with their newest wave of reveals from the Funko Fair. This is not the first time we have seen Deadpool in some wacky outfits, as most previous waves consist of the same thing. However, we are getting some new fun designs for our favorite Merc with the Mouth. There are nine Pops getting reveals, with three with them being released as retailer exclusives. Funko has also revealed that the 30th Anniversary of Deadpool will also get a set of Mystery Mini's featuring most of the same Pop design but with a couple of new additions. The 30th Anniversary Pops will consist of:

Dinopool Deadpool

Flamenco Deadpool

Roman Senator Deadpool

Live Action Role Play (LARP) Deadpool

Backyard Griller Deadpool

Coffee Barista Deadpool

Sherlock Holmes Deadpool (GameStop Exclusive)

Ballerina Deadpool (Hot Topic Exclusive)

Construction Worker (Walmart Exclusive)

So far, I have not been impressed with the Marvel reveals by Funko this time around. Deadpool was popular back in 2016 with the hype of the movie, but the Merc with a Mouth hasn't had any time in the spotlight since. However, each one of these designs is very done capturing some crazy and wacky outfits that will be fun to display. Dinopool is one of the coolest designs to come out of this wave, with Sherlock Holmes Pool not far behind. Each of the 30th Anniversary Deadpool Pops is set to release in March 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Retailer exclusives pre-orders are already live as well, and fans can find the GameStop Sherlock located here, the Hot Topic Ballerina can be found here, and the Construction Worker can be found here. Collectors can also find 4-packs and entire boxes up for pre-order of the Mystery Mini's as well, so get one that best suits your collecting needs.