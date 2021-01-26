Transformers Take on G.I. Joe With New Funko Mystery Box

The '80s are back and ready for action as Funko announces their newest Funko Fair television reveal. Two hit franchises are back as Transformers, and G.I. Joe are back and bundled together in a new mystery box. Going exclusively to GameStop, retro fans will be able to get a unique lunchbox that is packed with Transformers and G.I. Joe goodies. Each mystery box will contain 2 special Funko Pops, 1 keychain, 1 decal, and 1 set of pins. The possible contents of each mystery box can be:

Funko Pop x2:

Transformers Optimus Prime

Transformers Megatron

G.I. Joe Duke

G.I. Joe Cobra Commander

Keychain x1:

Autobots Logo

Cobra Logo

Decal x1:

Decepticon Logo

G.I. Joe Logo

Pop Pin Set:

Optimus Prime/ Megatron

Duke/Cobra Commander

The lunchbox that will hold all of these collectibles is pretty amazing as well, with one side being dedicated to each series. It is unclear what the ratios will be or how each mystery box with be bundled together. I would imagine that if the Funko box is called Transformers vs. G.I. Joe, then there will be at least 1 character from each series. Each of these Funko Pops is a new design as both Megatron and Optimus Prime will be holding their Energon weapons. This is the debut of both Duke and Cobra Commander G.I. Joe Pop designs that will be fun new additions for Joe collectors. This entire bundle is a nice throwback to the '80s, and any bundle that you get will be amazing to open. The GameStop Exclusive Transformers vs. G.I. Joe Mystery Box from Funko will be priced at $29.99. It is set to release on February 15, 2021, and fans can pre-order it here. The Funko Fair will continue throughout the day so stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for more announcements and Pop television reveals as they come.