Funko Fair Weekend Recap – The Most Magical Disney Reveals

We continue our Weekend Recap of the Funko Fair as we take a look at the most magical reveals with Disney. The day was packed with some amazing films that are getting new and updated Pop vinyls. One of the starting reveals was Pops that are here to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Alice in Wonderland. The wave is packed with some new designs for Alice, Queen of Hearts, and the Cheshire Cat. We are also getting some new Pops debits for the series with Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum, and March Hare. This wave is packed with some fun exclusives and new designs that are a perfect way to celebrate the 70th Anniversary. The celebration continues as Funko and Disney celebrate Pinocchio's 80th Anniversary with a new wave of Pops. Figaro, Geppetto, and the Blue Fairy will all be getting Pop debuts in this wave, and the Blue Fairy will even be getting a Chase variant. Mickey Mouse also made an appearance at the Funko Fair with some new Artist Series of Pop Vinyls going exclusive to Amazon and Walmart. Each one is packed with color and that artsy flavor that Funko fans have oh so been craving.

The reveals continue as Funko and Disney return us to the great island of Hawaii with new Pops from Lilo & Stitch. This is one of the biggest wave reveals during the Funko Fair Disney day with a new design for Lilo as well as Stitch. There will also be a nice set of exclusives like a flocked exclusive, a sleeping version, a movie monster version, and even a record playing Stitch that will have a Chase variant. Each design is very well done, and it is a brash of fresh air to finally get some Lilo Pops to go with the massive amount of Stitch Pops already out. Who Framed Roger Rabbit is also getting some new Funko collectibles as new Pop Pins are revealed include a Jessica Rabbit that is getting a Chase! With Valentines Day around the corner, Funko also debuted the new Hot Topic exclusive Winnie the Pooh that features Pooh as a cupid that will melt any fan's heart.

Funko ended their day of Disney with new reveals for some of the upcoming films like Luca. This is the first time we are getting collectible for this new film, so it is hard to know what is around the corner for these two. The same goes for the next set of reveals with Raya The Last Dragon, which only a couple of months away from release. We already covered the wave earlier this month, and it is a great set of characters to the pop landscape. All of these Disney reveals are already up for pre-order, and fans can find them all located here. Some of the retailer exclusives are also starting to go live, so be sure to get your before they sell out. Funko did not hold back with this day of reveals, and we can not want to add some of these to our collection, like Alice in Wonderland and Lilo & Stitch. What were your favorite reeves from Disney day?