Funko FunKon Day 3 Reveals – Disney, Russo Brothers, and More

Funko FunKon 2021 reveals are still underway, and Day 4 went just as smooth as ever with a nice assortment of Pop debuts. Day 4 started with The Simpsons as Belly Dancer Homer is heading to the convention this year with a hilarious design that fans will not want to miss. Some new Disney Pops is coming to FunKon 2021 with Disney's The Three Musketeers Mickey Mouse and the Wardrobe from Beauty and the Beast. Funko continues the reveals by expanding their Disney's it's a small world collection as Mexico joins the party. This lovely lady will be a fun addition to any Disney Pop collection and a perfect companion for others it's a small world collectibles.

Star Wars also made an appearance in the reveals as C-3PO and R2-D2 are getting an exclusive Loungefly backpack. This dynamic duo is ready to tag along with you on your journey as you search for more Pops and other hot Star Wars items. Up next are some oldies with Transformers Soundwave who is back for more trouble, and the celebration of 40 years of Danger Mouse. Danger Mouse just got a sweet Funko Soda Vinyl, so this is must-own companion piece for these retro collectors out there. Funko then went to showcase their FunKon exclusive The Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly backpack featuring Jack Skellington and Zero. The backpack even has a glow-in-the-dark feature which is perfect for those goblins and ghouls out there.

One of the biggest reveals of the day was a new addition to the Pop Directors line with the Russo Brothers. If you are a Marvel fan, then you need their exclusive 2-Pack next to your The Winter Solider, Infinity War, or Avengers: Endgame Pops!. It is unclear where all of these Pops will release just yer, but fans will have 4 chances to get the Pop they want. Funatics will be able to acquire them through the FunkoShop with Lottery and General Public opening as well as with shared retailers with in-store and online releases. The Shared Retailer Exclusives list should release at the end of the week, so keep an eye on that and check out all new Funko releases here.

