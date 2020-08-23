Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe – Iron Man 2 (2010)

In 2010 we finally got our first sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Iron Man 2. Fans got to see there new favorite superhero once again on the big screen and the third entry in the MCU lineup. The film came just a year to soon and was never introduced into the Funko Pop line. However, in the 2018 Marvel Studios The First 10 Years Funko Collector Corps subscription box, we did get one Iron Man 2 Pop collectible. Whiplash takes on Iron Man in his Mark V armor with this exclusive Movie Moment. Even with the movie moment created, Funko never went back to give these figures a single release, which is sad. Before we look at who they should have added, let's look at the one Iron Man 2 Pop Moment Funko did give us.

This might be a Pop Movie Moment, but it is pretty amazing to see some Pops in action. Funko pulled Whiplash and Mark V Iron Man right out of the screen, which this race track moment. Seeing that new portable red and silver suit was pretty amazing, and Funko captured that scene very well with this diorama. They are even both places on a racetrack base and given race track themed backdrop for the full effect. Unlike the usual Pop design, these characters are more detailed and place sin some amazing dynamic poses. For being the only Iron Man 2 Pop collectible, this is a nice one to have. I do wish that Funko would go back and make a whole wave of figures as the movie is a big part of the MCU upbringing.

Iron Man 2 wasn't the best put is took the arrogance of Tony Stark down a notch. It also introduced us to some other big-name Avengers like the assistant Natalie, who is secretly Black Widow and, of course, the introduction of War Machine. War Machine wasn't given his Pop until the Iron Man 3 wave, so it would be nice to revisit that first appearance armor. Some other notable characters would be Tony's dad Anthony Stark, Happy Hogan, Pepper Potts, Ivan Vanko (suited and none), Nick Fury, Mark V Iron Man Armor, Agent Coulson, and a Justin Hammer would be nice. Funko makes so many Marvel Pops that a revisit down the Marvel Cinematic Universe lane would be a real treat. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the film so this year would be the perfect year to at least announce them. Only time will tell what is up Funko's sleeve, but we can only hope more MCU Pops are around the corner.