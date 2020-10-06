Funko Talks the Ups and Downs of the NYCC Lottery

Surprisingly enough, Funko has reached out to us to clarify some of the concerns regarding the NYCC Lottery. We recently shared our views about the handling of their reply to the public about the supposable hacking of their new system. A lot of confusion is surrounding the lottery, and thankfully Funko wants to tell us their side of the story. The Director of Communications and PR, Jessica Piha-Grafstein, explained to us about their newly implemented system and their fight to combat bots through phone-call this afternoon. Starting things off first is that she told us that they "stripped down almost one million fake accounts" from the lottery system. Knowing the fanbase and the intensity of some collectors, this is not surprising, but it is nice to see that they are diligently fighting to stop bots. They believe that the on-going photo of the massive lottery winner was doctored, and with no other photos beside it, I will agree with that.

The ability to fight bots is never 100% as we dive deeper into a world of advanced technology, and she mentions that "Am I 100% sure? No, I can't say that but what I can say is that the team we have now is working tirelessly through the weekend, through the days, and nights, to ensure the best experience. We are trying, we are trying really hard, and I just wanted to communicate that to you guys, to let you know that the team is doing everything that they can to make sure that the fans are getting the first opportunity to get the exclusives." The implementation of this new system was a hopeful answer to the SDCC shipping rate loading issue. For Funko, it was to risk another case like that convention or try something new and hope for the best. Funko has given me and many fans some of the coolest collectibles around, and appreciate everything they do. The whole NYCC debacle was never about the lottery itself but the handing of the information with the fans. Having the Funko team reach out is a huge honor and knowing that they are still fighting to give us a great experience as fans is fantastic.

As the interview continues she did have some more answers to other questions like the lack of communication for the sent-out lottery notifications. They did not give fans a warning was intentional as they were afraid that if they had announced it, they would receive an even larger influx of fake accounts during the time of the lottery. Funko wanted to give fans the most honorable system they can, and they are continually trying to improve their site. Fans have to remember that the Virtual Con concept is very new, and Funko is going from their usual one to two new releases in a week to roughly 40+ in a single drop. From the collectors, fans, bots, and more, the traffic is already insane, which is why they try to help with expanding the information about the shared retailers as well. Funko fans will try their hardest to get the Pops they need, and knowing they have multiple options to obtain them is always reassuring.

Communication Director Piha-Grafstein did go on to mention the whole 9 AM PST release time on October 9th is more COVID-related. While no specifics were mentions, it does seem like a fair estimate to give people a "one-shot" at getting their Pops this year to eliminate larger crowds of fans in stores. Sadly, collectors will have to choose to go in-store or try for it online but keeping collectors safe is always a priority. Without COVID-19, the Virtual Con would not be happening, so Funko is doing their diligence to take on the current world events and the influx of growing collectors.

It is impossible to please everyone in this world, but it is nice to know that Funko reached out to give us clarification and their side of the bot hunt. The NYCC Lottery is a new system, and while it is not perfect, it is still offering some lucky fans the opportunity to get the Pops they want this year. Funko is here for the fans, and taking the time to reach out to someone like me means the world. Make sure to tune into Funko's Social Media for updates and events throughout the week for the NYCC Virtual Con 4.0. Exclusives will drop in-store and online on October 9th, so say vigilant for links or stay safe hunting.