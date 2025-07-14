Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

New LEGO Star Wars Battle Pack Deploys with the 327th Star Corps

Return to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they have revealed new Star Wars sets are on the way like 327th Star Corps

Article Summary LEGO unveils the 327th Star Corps Clone Troopers Battle Pack inspired by Star Wars lore and The Clone Wars.

This set includes four 327th Phase II Clone Troopers, three Super Battle Droids, and 258 pieces total.

Features a buildable AT-RT Walker, poseable Spider Droid, and a variety of LEGO weapon accessories for battle play.

Priced at $44.99, the Battle Pack releases August 1, 2025, enhancing any LEGO Star Wars collection for fans ages 7+.

The 327th Star Corps is an elite division of Clone Troopers led by Jedi General Aayla Secura and Clone Commander Bly. This squad has been featured in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and more famously in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Distinguished by their unique yellow-striped Phase II armor, the unit was known for its loyalty, skill, and combat efficiency across campaigns in the Outer Rim. The 327th saw heavy action on Felucia, where they infamously and sadly turned on their Commander Aayla Secura during Order 66. However, LEGO is taking collectors back to the time of war with a new Star Wars Clone Troopers Battle Pack as the 327th Star Corps arrives.

Coming in at 258 pieces, this set features four 327th Clone Troopers who will come with two blasters, a blaster rifle, and one pistol. The fun does not stop there as three Super Battle Droids are included as well as a buildable AT-RT Walker with equipped Studs Shooter isalso featured. Star Wars fans can even build a poseable Spider Droid as well to give your Clones a worthy fight and LEGO has everything is priced at $44.99. There are no pre-orders for this new Star Wars Battle Pack, but it is set to arrive on August 1, 2025.

LEGO Star Wars – 327th Star Corps Clone Troopers Battle Pack

"Build a platoon of 327th Star Corps Clone Troopers and take on the Super Battle Droids with this LEGO® Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ Battle Pack (75431) set for kids. It features 4 LEGO Star Wars™ minifigures of Clone Troopers in their iconic 327th Star Corps outfits and 3 Super Battle Droid LEGO figures."

"This Star Wars buildable playset also includes an AT-RT walker with a LEGO minifigure cockpit, a stud shooter and storage for a blaster and binoculars and a stud-shooter turret for Clone Troopers, while the Super Battle Droids have a Spider Droid to inspire epic play-battles. A super gift idea for boys, girls and any young fans and lovers of LEGO building aged 7 plus, this set offers a fun build and hours of action-packed play. Set contains 258 pieces.

