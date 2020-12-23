Funko Officially Announces Imperial Palace DC Comics Pop Vinyls

Funko has officially revealed their upcoming Imperial Palace DC Comics Funko Pops. We originally saw these figures shown during the latest Funko FUN TV broadcast. These DC Comics characters are giving new Imperial Palace royal garb while capturing Japanese tradition throughout their design. We saw the first four figures during the Funko FUN TV broadcast, but a new Pop has been included in the official reveal. While they are not shown in the reveal below, each one of these Pops will come in new red packaging that will really stand out in your inbox Pop display. Kicking things off first is Batman with his ninja-style outfit, kind of similar to what we see in the animated film Batman: Ninja. Robin is not far behind either, and he will also be getting a special Chase variant. The Chase will feature Robin in a hood, and while it's not the most intricate design, that yellow sticker will look great on that red box.

Things then start to get a little more villainous as both Joker and Harley Quinn will be getting the Imperial Palace treatment for these DC Comics Funko Pops. Both are very well detailed, pop with color, and will be must-have additions to any Joker or Harley Quinn collection. Last but not least, Funko did announce a surprise as the Funko-Shop will be getting an exclusive blue Batman variant. This new deco really shows off the Imperial Palace outfit's detail, and I honestly like it way better than the black design. Each of these Imperial Palace DC Comics Pops from Funko is set to release in February 2021. Pre-orders are already live for the commons, which fans can find located here. Dedicated collectors can purchase an entire bundle with included Chase here. No word yet on when the blue Batman Imperial Palace Pop will drop, so stay tuned for a random Funko Wednesday drop in the new year.