Funko Announces Boxer Ryan "The Flash" Garcia is Getting His Own Pop

Funko has announced that the American professional boxer Ryan "The Flash" Garcia will be joining the family with his very own Pop vinyl. The WBC Silver lightweight champion holder is currently 20 – 0 and a worthy contender to join the Funko Pop game. This will mark the third real-life boxer to get their own Funko Pop vinyl design as he will join the lineup with Manny Pacquiao and Muhammad Ali. During the Funko FUN TV skit from last night, we saw Funko CEO Brian Mariotti show off a concept piece of the upcoming boxers Pop and giving fans a little bit of information on how stuff works behind the scenes work. He talks about how they work quite closely with the people getting pop-ified, letting them pick the outfit they want to wear, packaging decals, and even added art like quotes. It does seem like this Funko Pop is still in the concept stages, so I don't expect us to see the full finished product until 2021.

Ryan "The Flash" Garcia did want to make things a little interesting by testing Brian to a challenge of strength. The end result showed off Brian suiting up in padding and taking quite a few lightning punches from the boxer. He definitely demonstrated some of his amazing talents, and it's only solidified that he should get his very own Pop vinyl. It is very interesting to pull in someone like Ryan Garcia into the Pop world As he is quite new to the sports world compared to other legends out there. However, having someone new like this and collectible form can reach a lot of younger and newer fans. Young and old fans will now be able to add their very own "The Flash" Funko Pop to their collection at some point in the future. We can imagine we will see a couple of different variants as we have with Manny Pacquiao and Muhammad Ali. For fans who want to check out other sports Pops fans that Funko had to offer, collectors will be able to find them located here. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all of your Funko needs as the information is released. Fans can check out the entire Funko FUN TV event here and watch Ryan Garcia's skills in action.