Captain America John F. Walker Pop Coming Soon From Funko

The role of Captain America has been passed down, but is this man worthy enough to handle the title? The Falcon and the Winter Solider has been an absolute blast so far as we continue to see the fallout of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers has stepped down from being Captain America, and now the torch needs to be picked up as the world needs some hope. John F. Walker is taking up the mantle, but something is off about him, and only time will tell on if he stays true to the name. Marvel fans will know more as The Falcon and the Winter Solider continues, but until then, it time for John F. Walker Captain America to shine! Marvel Mondays continue as Funko has revealed a new Pop for the hit Disney+ Marvel series is coming soon to fans.

The new Captain America is completely recreated in Pop form with his new outfit making it a great MCU collectible. This is the first time we are seeing a new person in this iconic role, and it's a big step for the MCU. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans will not want to miss adding this Pop to their MCU collection. Fans are still waiting on the second Sam Wilson Pop Vinyl, so we can probably expect John F. Walker Captain America to release this summer. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find him at most retailers like here shortly. Get one for yourself before more chaos happens in The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Fans can expect more Pops to be revealed from the series as we continue to see the adventure of our new favorite dynamic duo. Who knows, maybe one of them will don the title of Captain America by the time all is said and done.