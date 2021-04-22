Funko Bends New Wave of Avatar: The Last Airbender Pop Vinyls

Avatar: The Last Airbender has made a big comeback since the series received its comeback by coming to Netflix. The beloved animated series is also expected to get more shows and movies as Nickelodeon announced a new department to oversee the project. Funko has announced that new Avatar: The Last Airbender Pop Vinyls are on the way, giving fans new characters for their collection. There are 12 Pops coming in this wave, with 5 releasing as commons, 6 coming as retailer exclusives, and 1 getting its own Chase variant. Here are every Avatar: The Last Airbender Pops Vinyls that will be releasing in this wave:

Aang All Elements 6"

Aang All Elements 6" – (Glow in the Dark) (Target Exclusive)

Suki

Ty Lee

Fire Lord Ozai

Admiral Zhao

Admiral Zhao – (Glow in the Dark) – (Amazon Exclusive)

The Blue Spirit – (Hot Topic Exclusive)

The Blue Spirit – (Hot Topic Exclusive) – (Glow in the Dark Chase Variant)

Aang (Posed) – (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Aang (Posed) Metallic Variant – (Funko Hollywood Exclusive)

Mai with Knives – (Books-A-Million Exclusive)

This is an excellent wave of Pops for Avatar: The Last Airbender, and some of these will be very hot when they release in July 2021. The hottest figure of the lot is easily The Blue Spirit that will be exclusive to Hot Topic. Not only is it a widely popular character, but the glow in the dark Chase will be one any Avatar fans will want to finish their set. The Target exclusive Aang with All Elements is a very unique design, and the glow in the dark version will be amazing to see it light up at night. Avatar: The Last Airbender fans will not want to miss out on this new wave of Pop Vinyls, and the common is already up for pre-order here. Some of the retailer exclusives are already starting to go up, like Mai with Knives here. If you plan on finishing the set, be sure to pre-order the ones you need before they sell out.