NECA Debuts New Life-Size Child's Play Chucky & Tiffany Dolls

The horror of the Child’s Play franchise is coming to life once more as ECA has unveiled a new set of life-size collectible dolls

Article Summary NECA unveils life-size, screen-accurate Chucky and Tiffany dolls from the Child’s Play TV series.

Each 1:1 replica features posable inner armatures, rotating eyes, and real hair for ultimate realism.

Chucky and Tiffany stand over two feet tall and come packaged in authentic Good Guys/Good Gals boxes.

Priced at $450 each, these collector’s items are now available for pre-order, shipping in early 2026.

The Chucky TV series continues the legacy of horror's most mischievous killer doll, expanding the Child's Play universe for a new generation. Created by Don Mancini, who has helmed the franchise since 1988, the series picks up after the events of Cult of Chucky. Airing on Syfy and USA, Chucky explores the doll's influence on middle schoolers while also featuring returning faces like Tiffany Valentine and Andy Barclay. The show dives deeper into Chucky's twisted psyche and past, like his history as Charles Lee Ray, and splits his soul into more dolls. The show went on for three seasons and added plenty of new lore to the Child's Play universe, and hopefully, its return to finish their current storyline.

To keep Chucky's legacy alive, NECA has unveiled new 1:1 life-size replica dolls of Chucky and Tiffany from the TV Series. These collectibles are exactly duplicated from the prototypes of these series, and NECA added new features for each. This includes inner articulated armatures, rotating eyes, and real hair. Each stands over 2 feet tall and is featured in replica Good Guys/Good Gals boxes. Priced at a whopping $450 each, collectors can pre-order these life-size Child's Play replicas right now on the NECA Store.

NECA Child's Play – Life-Size Chucky & Tiffany 1:1 Replica Dolls

"Own real, posable, life-size replicas of the Chucky and Tiffany dolls from the hit TV show, Chucky! NECA is teaming up with the makeup and special effects studio Alterian Inc. to produce the most screen-accurate dolls possible for collectors. These 1:1 model has been exactingly duplicated using prototypes and screen-used props from the horror comedy series, working with Chucky maker Tony Gardener himself!"

"They feature inner articulated armatures so you can pose them, rotating posable eyes, real hair, and screen-accurate tailored clothing. These fantastic dolls stand over two feet tall and come in replica Good Guys/Good Gals window box packaging. *Original screen-used models shown. Final product may vary. Pending licensor approvals. Est. Shipping: Q1 2026."

