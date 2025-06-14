Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars Snowtrooper Vintage Collection 4-Pack Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveiled their newest set of Star Wars collectibles from around Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Snowtrooper 4-Pack for collectors

Set includes four 3.75-inch Snowtrooper figures with removable backpacks and multiple blasters

Premium detailing and packaging celebrate the legacy of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Pre-order available for $54.99 on Hasbro Pulse, shipping begins June 16, 2025

The Snowtroopers made their chilling debut in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back during the legendary Battle of Hoth. These soldiers were designed specifically for icy climates, donning distinctive white armor with insulated gear and specialized helmets. Their ominous, faceless look immediately set them apart from regular Stormtroopers. Once the Empire found the hidden Rebel Base, they wasted no time unleashing the fury of the Imperial Army upon it, including plenty of these Snowtroopers.

It is now time to add some of these winter-themed soldiers to your growing Imperial collection, as Hasbro unveiled their next army-building 4-Pack The Vintage Collection set. Star Wars fans will now be able to take on those icy planets in style with this set that features four troopers with removable backpacks and blasters. Four standard blasters are included along with two heavy blasters, for more firepower against the Rebels if needed. Fans will be able to pre-order this new set for $54.99, and pre-orders will arrive on Hasbro Pulse on June 16, 2025.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Snowtrooper 4-Pack

"Snowtroopers are stormtroopers trained for operations in arctic conditions and equipped with specialized gear to protect them against the cold. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on snowtroopers from STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, these 3.75-inch-scale figures make great additions to any fan's collection. This troop-building pack comes with removable backpacks, 4 blaster accessories, and 2 heavy blaster accessories."

"Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Reimagine favorite scenes with other THE VINTAGE COLLECTION figures from the STAR WARS galaxy (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!