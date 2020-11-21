The One Where Funko Announces Wave of Friends Pop Vinyls

Friends are back, and no, we are not talking about the upcoming reunion series but new collectibles from Funko. This marks the third wave of Pop Vinyls that has been released as they bring some iconic episodes and designs to life once again. Everyone is back again with new Pops for Monica, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, and Ross, as well as the Gunther joins in with his first Pop debut. Gunther will also be getting a Chase variant that shows him using the "We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone" sign as his jealousy for Rachel continues. We get some more Halloween themed Friends Pops as we see some Ross, Chandler, and Monica in their costumes. Here is a list of every Pop that Funko is releasing in this wave as well as their corresponding episode:

The One With The Halloween Party Chandler as Bunny Monica as Catwoman Ross as Sputnik



The One Where Eddie Moves In Phoebe Smelly Cat Music Video



The One with the Breast Milk Joey as Cowboy



The One with Barry and Mindy's Wedding Rachel in Pink Dress



The One with All the Kissing (Chase) Gunther in Vest w/ Refuse Service Sign



Friends is a hilarious and loving sit-com that is still beloved to this day by its massive array of fans. The show can be dated but it is timeless with a great cast of characters that grow with you as you watch. It is nice that Funko keeps the show above with their Pop line, and it's nice they are also adding new Friends cast members like Gunther. We can only imagine that his Chase variant will be a 1:6 ratio, so hats off to those collectors going for him. All of the Friends Pops are set up as commons and scheduled to release in February 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.