Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mondo

Man-Bat Rules the Night with Mondo's SDCC Animated Batman Exclusive

Get ready for some impressive new 1/6 scale figures from Mondo for San Diego Comic Con 2023 as some new figures have been unveiled

If The Batman can turn The Riddler into a truly horrifying villain, imagine what they could do with Man-Bat. Man-Bat is a terrifying DC Comics villain that Batman has had many encounters with over the years. One of his most significant appearances was in Batman: The Animated Series and Mondo is bringing that version to life. Releasing as a San Diego Comic Con 2023 exclusive, the Man-Bat is joining their growing animated Dark Knight 1/6 scale line. The power of the bat is ready for your collection, which stands 12.5" tall and has a 34" long wingspan. This exclusive is packed with accessories with two sets of wings, torn shirt, and five different head sculpts including a transforming human portrait. If you are collecting the 1/6 scale Mondo Animated Batman line, then this SDCC exclusive is a no-brainer. Man-Bat will be limited to only 1000 pieces and will release exclusively from Mondo online on Wednesday, 19 right here at 1 PM EST.

Batman: The Animated Series – Man-Bat 1/6 (SDCC Exclusive) .

"A totally new species, neither man nor bat… our BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale line continues with the debut of Man-Bat! An SDCC 2023 online exclusive, Man-Bat features five ferocious portraits plus 14" open wings … meaning this massive figure clocks in at 34" total in width! Concept Design and Sculpt by Alex Brewer. Paint by Tom Rozejowski. Packaging Art by Danny Haas. Packaging Design by Nolan Fleming and Jordan Christianson. Photography by Brandon Deichler. Art Direction by Hector Arce."

Product Includes:

Man-Bat Figure

Articulated Arms

Non-Articulated 14-Inch Open Wings

Standard Portrait

Sad Portrait

Angry Portrait

Smiling Portrait

Transforming Portrait

Torn Shirt

Bat Symbol Figure Stand

Limit two per customer. Payment plans are available. Estimated to ship December 2023. Ships to select countries. Free shipping to the United States, Canada, UK and the EU. Edition of 1000. $255

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!