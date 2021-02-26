Snyder Cut Justice League Black and White Funko 4-Pack Revealed

A couple of days ago, DC Comics showcased their March reveals for their comic books subscription service. DC Universe Infinite is stocked up with some amazing story arcs next month, and to top it off, they announced early access to a new collectible. This collectible is a special exclusive 4-Pack of Pops from Funko dedicated to Zack Snyder's Justice League. This is the first time we heard about Funko deciding to make Pops for the upcoming HBO Max Justice League film, and today, DC Comics gave fans a first look. The special 4-Pack will in a unique paint deco with a black and white metallic scheme and will be only available through the DC Shop.

The Zack Snyder's Justice League Funko 4-Pack set will include Darkseid, Black Suit Superman, Diana Prince, and Dasaad. These versions of Darkseid and Dasaad are debuts for the DCEU and Funko, which will make a must-have Pop for Justice League fans. DC Comics does make mention that the black and white metallic colorway will be exclusive to the DC Shop, which makes me think there will also be a colored version. Either way, both 4-pack sets will be a necessary collectible for any fan of the film, and we are curious to get them in hand. If you want to try and get one for yourself, you will have to be a member of DC Universe Infinite, which fans can join here. The Funko 4-Pack is set to release next week so stay tuned for more info to DC Comics social media for a more specific release time.

"Psst! DC Universe Infinite subscribers! Next week, get an early access window to pre-order DC's limited edition Zack Snyder Justice League Funko! Pop 4-pack collection. The black and white metallic colorway is exclusive to the DC Shop. 1 pack/order. While supplies last."