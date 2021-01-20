Funko Fair Star Wars Reveals – Hoth Luke, Rise of Skywalker and More

New Star Wars Pops have finally landed as Funko continues their Funko Fair reveals. We have already seen a nice set of Star Wars Funko products like the debut of Original Trilogy and The Mandalorian Pocket Pop keychains. We also got the first set of The Mandalorian Mystery Minis and even some fun Pop Pins for Return of the Jedi. At long last, Funko finally has unveiled some new Pop vinyl that is on the way, and starting us off first is the re-release of classic Hoth Luke Skywalker. This Pop will be an Amazon Exclusive and will come with a special pin and will have a white base instead of black. Luke is set to release in March 2021, he will be priced at $14.99, and preorders are live and located here. Funko has also re-announced their new Valentine's Day Star Wars Pops featuring Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Yoda, and a Stormtrooper. Each feature a red and pink deco with special Star Wars love puns on their base. During the Fair announcement, Funko did reveal a new Valentine's Day Pop with R2-D2 coming exclusively to the FunkoShop, and pre-orders for the rest can be found here.

The Star Wars Funko Pop reveals for the Fair ended with new additions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. These spoiler Pops show off iconic scenes and characters from the final act of the film. This wave will consist of a 10" Babu Frik, Rey with dual blue lightsabers, Rey Skywalker, Reborn Emperor Palpatine, and Ben Solo. Star Wars fans have been waiting to see collectibles for these character designs since the debut of the film in 2019. Funko seems to have made the first jump, and the Ben Solo and Rey Skywalker Pops will be necessary additions to any fan's collection. The new wave of Star Wars, The Rise of Skywalker Pops, is set to release in May 2021. Pre-orders for each are already live, and fans can find them all, and more Fair reveals here.