The Boys Are Back In Town With Our Newest Funko Review

The Boys have been a phenomenal hit for Amazon Prime giving viewers some dark and bloody good TV. The series has already released two seasons, and oddly enough, there is hardly any merchandise for the popular show. However, that did change as Funko is the first company to give fans some awesome collectibles with their Pop line. There are 11 Pops released for the series so far, with 3 retailer exclusives, 1 chase, and 7 common releases. We will be taking a look at some of the good guys from The Boys with Billy Butcher, Starlight, and Hughie.

The packaging is very well done with great graphics and even a hidden The Deep logo under the back flap. Easter eggs on the Pop boxes are always fun, and this one seems to get fans ready to own the Emerald City Comic Con The Deep Pop. Billy Butcher is up first with an amazing The Boys beard sculpt from Funko as well as a great design for his costume. Hughie is awesome as he is displayed with the detonator just before he takes down one of the Supes. Last but not least, we have Starlight, who also had a special chase variant in this wave. Her classic costume is captured in this The Boys Pop from, and it glows with the white, yellow, and Starlight's eyes.

Speaking of glowing, the special chase variant of Starlight was, in fact, a glow in the dark variant. Her hands and her eyes light up the night, which is a nice little touch for this popular character. Both Billy and Starlight have other retailer variants that are not released yet, but we will cover them once in hand. Hughie, Billy, and Starlight are all ready to take down the Supes, and these Pops do each character justice. I hope we can see more in the future with Mother's Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko. Fans who want to build their own The Boys Funko Pop collection they can do so here. Stay tuned for more The Boys Funko Pop coverage as we take a look at The Seven with Homelander, A-Train, and more.