The Queen's Gambit Will be Getting Three Pop Vinyls from Funko

The hit Netflix series The Queen's Gambit is one of the biggest shows out there right now. The chess series is so popular that fans drastically increased the sales of chess boards in stores. Funko has noticed the popularity of these series and they have announced that The Queen's Gambit will be getting her very own Pop vinyls. Three Pops have been revealed by Funko covered a variety of outfits that we have seen throughout the series. The first Pop shows the lovely Beth Harmon in her younger days posing with some of her trophies. Sporting shorter hair, a black dress, and her winning items, this is just the beginning of your The Queen's Gambit collectibles. Up next we get Beth Harmon from the time that she takes on Grandmaster Borgov. With a chess piece in hand, Beth's green outfit pops with this design from Funko.

Our final The Queen's Gambit Pop that Funko released is her final outfit from the series. This "the Queen" outfit shows Beth Harmon's final transition as the Grandmaster that she has worked so hard to achieve. Each of these Funko Pop designs is very well done and while they can not capture the intensity of her eyes from her chess matches they do show off her character progression. The Queen's Gambit Funko Pops is set to release in June 2021. They are set as commons and collectors can find pre-orders live and located here. I am curious if Funko will continue to bring other chess players from The Queen's Gambit to life. It would be fun to see the pop-ified versions of Harry Beltik, Benny Watts, and Borgov to enhance out Beth Harmon Pop collection.

"Coming Soon – Pop! Television: The Queen's Gambit. Celebrate one of the most popular Netflix series of 2020 by pre-ordering your favorite Grandmaster today!"