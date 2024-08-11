Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: d23, disney, star wars

Tour the Stars with Disney's D23 Exclusive Star Wars Talking RX-24

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has arrived and with it some new limited edition exclusives including some talking Star Wars figures

Article Summary D23 reveals exclusive RX-24 talking figure, capturing the charm of Star Tours' beloved droid pilot Rex.

Voiced by Paul Reubens, this 7.5-inch figure features lights, sound, and 13 points of articulation.

RX-24's legacy continues from Star Tours to Galaxy's Edge, now as a detailed collectible.

Available on shopDisney for $34.99 starting August 12, with motion-activated character phrases and lighting.

RX-24, also known as Captain Rex, is a quirky and lovable droid who gained fame as the pilot of the StarSpeeder 3000 in Disney Parks' original Star Tours attraction. He is a talkative and enthusiastic RX-series pilot droid that is responsible for taking fans ona tour through the galaxy. Voiced by Paul Reubens, RX-24 is a beloved Star Wars character for Disney fans who have explored the galaxy with his through Star Tours. Despite his occasional navigational errors, Captain Rex made him a memorable character, but sadly, in Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, RX-24 was replaced by a slightly more iconic droid, with C-3PO taking up the role of the pilot.

However, his fun was not over, as he later found a new role as a DJ in today's widely popular Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. It is a treasure to see his legacy continue to live at the Parks, and now he is getting a D23 exclusive talking figure that comes in at 7.5 inches tall and will feature 13 points and articulation. This special version of Rex will also include lights and sound functions as well as button-activated character phrases. Your Star Wars collection is about to get the ultimate pilot in a piece of history from the Disney Parks Star Tours ride. Rx-24 will be priced at $34.99; he is set to arrive on shopDisney on August 12, 2024, at 11 AM EST.

RX-24 Talking Action Figure – Star Wars – Limited Release – D23

"Take the controls of your own Star Wars adventures with this RX-24 Talking Action Figure. The RX-Series pilot droid, better known as Rex, is presented here as a detailed replica with motion activated light and sound features, including real character phrases and light-up eyes."

Magic in the details

Limited Release

Includes light and sound effects

Button-activated character phrases

Eyes and mouth light up in sync with character phrases

Features 13 points of articulation

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

