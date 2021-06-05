Funko Reveals New GameStop Exclusive Video Game Pop Vinyls

It is time to press continue as Funko has revealed some brand new exclusive video game Pop vinyl figures. Five Pops have been announced, with all of them heading exclusively to GameStop. Legendary heroes and gems come to life with these amazing Pops, with Pokémon kicking things off first, the exclusive waving Diamond Collection Pikachu. The Pokémon Pops have been getting all the trendy treatment with glitter, flocked, and 10" variants going to most of the already released Pokémon Pops. We then dive into the incredible world of PlayStation as two new Sony exclusive characters are back for more adventures. Sir Daniel Fortesque from the beloved franchise MediEvil has arrived and is ready to save the day from the forces of darkness. We then get the word greatest thief as Sly Cooper is back with this highly detailed Pop that will be must-have figures for any fan.

The fun does not end there as Funko has also revealed two new Pop addition to their new video game cover series. Funko has made some adjustments to their new Pop Album series by extending the framed Pop design to comic book covers and now to video games. Bring home some of your favorite video games in Pop form with a new Pop and an added background all in one nicely sealed package. Up first is Sonic as he races on in from his popular game, Sonic the Hedgehog. With Tails and Dr. Robotnik in the background, fans will definitely want this collectible in their Funko or Comic collection. We then travel to the fantastic world of Halo as Master Chief is back once again with his newest Pop reveal. The Halo franchise is one of Xbox's biggest series, and with such a dedicated and massive fanbase, these will be awesome new additions to any collection.

Each of these new video game Funko Pop reveals are all exclusive to GameStop. The new game covers are not priced that much more than a standard Pop coming in at only $14.99. Both Sonic and Master Chief now join the ranks of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt with being some of the first Game Cover reveals. All of these are up for pre-order and can be reserved in-store today or online here. GameStop has been getting limited stock in-store, so be sure to pre-order the ones you want to guarantee to get them for your collection. What Pop Game Covers would you like to see get released next?