Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, batwoman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batwoman Arrives at McFarlane Toys with New Batman Multipack Set

McFarlane Toys is back with some brand new Gold Label DC Multiverse releases including a new Batman multipack

A new Gold Label DC Multiverse set is on the way from McFarlane Toys as Batman is back. Releasing exclusively through Amazon, Batman is battling Clayface and it looks like he could use some help. For the first time in the DC Multiverse line, Kate Kane aka Batwoman, has arrived and is ready for action. Both Batman and Clayface seem to be very close rereleases with some slight modifications, but Batwoman is completely new. The set will come with her Batarang, grapple gun, and her signature red colors on her batsuit and hair. We can assume that she will get a solo release down the line, but if you need to get a nice Gotham Set for your batcave then this Clayface vs. Batman and Batwoman pack might be just what you need. This DC Multiverse 3-Pack Amazon Exclusive set is priced at $69.99 and can be found here for pre-order.

It is Batman and Batwoman vs. Clayface with McFarlane Toys

"CLAYFACE: Real Name: BASIL KARLO. BASIL KARLO was a famous actor, known primarily for his roles in horror films. However, when replaced as the lead in a movie, he went mad with rage. After injecting himself with an experimental anti-aging formula, he became a dangerous shape-shifter made entirely of clay. With the ability to adopt the appearance of anyone or anything, CLAYFACE™ has become one of BATMAN'S most powerful enemies."

"BATWOMAN: Real Name: KATE KANE. Trained by the military, KATE was an heiress inspired to fight crime by the DARK KNIGHT'S example after he rescued her from a mugger. But KATE'S story is unique. One of the few openly gay superheroes, she struggles for respect in her personal life as she protects all of GOTHAM CITY'S citizens, whether they respect her or not."

"BATMAN Real Name: BRUCE WAYNE. As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime – the BATMAN™! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!