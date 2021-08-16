Funko Revisits Disney's Sword in the Stone with New Pop Vinyls

Over the generations, we have easily seen hundreds of retellings of the classic King Arthur tale. However, some stand out more than others, like Disney's hit animated feature from 1963 with The Sword in the Stone. The story features some iconic characters such as Wart, Kay, Madam Mim, and the infamous wizard know as Merlin. Of all the characters, I think Merlin is the one that has succeeded in his fame as he even helped Sora train in the popular video game series Kingdom Hearts. Funko is now celebrating The Sword in the Stone with their newest set of Pop Vinyls. We have already gotten one of the Pops for Wonder Con with Madam Mim having a Pig Nose, and now Madam Mim is back for even more. The whole wave of Pops Vinyls will consist of:

Disney's The Sword in the Stone Pop Wave 1

Madam Mim

Arthur

Merlin with Archimedes

Mim as Dragon

Mim as Dragon – Polka Dot Chase Variant

Each Pop is loaded with the perfect amount of animated detail that will please many Disney fans. It is nice to see the return of some awesome Chases with this wave with Madam Mim in the final battle of the film. However, even with a Chase, my favorite Pop in the series is Merlin, with Archimedes giving us that cool little Pop Buddy. Each Disney Sword in the Stone Pop from Funko is set to release in September, and pre-orders for the whole wave are live and located here. Most Chase Variants are 1:6 Chance, so good luck to those trying to acquire the entire set. This film is perfect for Funko to release a Pop Movie Moment as well, and I hope we can see more of these iconic figures come to life in glorious Pop form in the near future.