Funko Sundays 2021 Reveals – Rocky, Jingle All the Way, and Loki

FunKon has come to an end and Funko has not only added some new Pop to our collection but left us with some upcoming reveals. We have rounded up some of the upcoming releases in one place with three new franchises coming to life right out of your screens. Starting us off first is the hit holiday film Jingle All The Way as Turboman, Howard, Myron and more come to life in glorious Pops form. We will also see brand new Pops coming to shelves with a new updated design for some of your favorite Rocky characters witH Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed ready to go toe to toe once again. Lastly we are getting a new reveal for the hist Disney+ series Loki with someone very special from the series finale. The whole set of announcements consists of:

Jingle All The Way:

Turboman

Turboman flying

Howard as Turboman w/ Turboman figure

Myron

Myron as Dementor

Pop Games Jingle All The Way

13.5" Turboman Replica figure (Walmart Exclusive) (in Stores Now)

Rocky:

Rocky Balboa

Apollo Creed

Training Rocky w/ Chicken

Gold Title Rocky

Loki:

He Who Remains

The 13.5" Turboman Replica figure is already in stores now and can be found online once it is in stock here. It is nice to continue to see Funko expand their growing collection with even more films that have yet to get a Pop Vinyl. That being said, it is also fun to see classic Pop titles get new designs giving new collectors some great figures and allows older fans to continue growing their collection. My favorite reveal is, of course from Loki as He Who Remains really did steal the show in that season finale. The future of the MCU revolves around him, and this will be a must have collectible for any Marvel fans out there. None of these Funko Sundays Pop reveals have release dates just yet but they are set to release in 2021 and fans can find all new releases here.