Funko Welcomes Fans To MIFT With First Wave of Monsters at Work Pops

After 20 years, Disney and Pixar fans are finally getting the long awaited sequel to the beloved film, Monsters, Inc. Premiering exclusively on Disney+, Monsters at Work shows off the world of monsters as they incorporate the power of laughter. The series not only shows the return of some of your favorite monsters like Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan but some new ones too. Monsters at Work also introduces us to the new team inside the building with MIFT, also known as Monsters Incorporated Facilities Team. This dream team is the people that help keep the building running smooth, and Funko is bringing some of this team to life as they reveal the first set of Monsters at Work Pop Vinyls. Two monsters are getting releases with the two newbies in the franchise with new scarer and MIFT members Tylor Tuskmon and his college best friend, Val Little.

Both of these Monsters are very well sculpted, and if you are a Monsters, Inc. fan, then these will be must have collectibles. The amazing thing about the Monsters at Work series is that the show can show off both new and old characters. This will give Funko the ability to bring some of those old monsters back into Pop form under the new Monsters at Work title. I can imagine we will see some of the other MIFT members come to life in Pop format later on down the line with Fritz, Cutter, and Duncan. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw the return of Mike and Sully as well and maybe even the Pop debut of Celia. We will see what Funko has up their sleeves for this line of Pops in the future, and in the meantime, collectors can find both Monsters at Work Pops right here. They are expected to release in September 2021, and be sure to watch the first 2 episodes right now on Disney+.