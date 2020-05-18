Funko Opens Up Funkoween with 13 Day Spooky Calendar

Funko and their Funkoween have already started and things are about to get spooky. The first reveal is a 13 Spooky Days Advent Calendar. We saw some of these calendars a couple of years ago for Christmas featuring Marvel Pint Size Heroes, Fortnite, and even Harry Potter. There was very fun to open each day throughout the month and this will be just as exciting. It is a unique idea for a Halloween Advent Calendar but I think it is a great idea. Going off of past experiences, these mini Funko Pops are all the same as their Pocket Pop line but are missing the keychain accessory. So far, it looks like there will be 10 franchises in the calendar:

Annabelle Comes Home

IT

Little Shop of Horrors

The Shining

The Nun

Beetlejuice

The Exorcist

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Friday the 13th

The Lost Boys

That leaves 3 unseen franchises or the will be multiple characters from certain movies. If you are already a fan of the Funko Pop Horror series you'll know what most of these figures will be. Just from the pictures, we have seen this seems like a fun little calendar for horror fans and that mini Regan from The Exorcist is awesome. From just knowing the franchises I would expect to see Pennywise for IT but would love to see the Bloody Georgie Chase too. Audrey II for Little Shop of Horrors would be nice and David for The Lost Boys makes the most sense. I hope there are at least a couple of surprises in this set though and I think Horror fans will want to add this to their collection just in case. The Halloween 13 Day Spooky Advent Calendar will be priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here and are expected to ship out in August. What other mini Funko Horror Pops would you like to see in this set or in a wave 2 calendar?